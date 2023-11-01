Forget Puppuccinos – Dunkin' Is Bringing Back Cute Coffee-Themed Dog Toys

While Starbucks has a cute idea with its Puppuccinos and we appreciate any chain willing to show our pups some love, the sad truth is that some dogs are lactose intolerant and a cup of whipped cream is likely to result in severe gastric distress (along with its accompanying mess). While Dunkin's menu may not be any more dog-friendly, it does have something you can take home to your pooch without any worries that it'll upset your terrier's tummy or harm a hair of your husky's head. Ever since 2020, the coffee and donut chain has been collaborating with pet supply brand Bark (makers of the TV-famous Barkbox) to produce a line of Dunkin-themed dog toys.

Per a press release shared with Mashed, this year's lineup of new toys includes one shaped like Dunkin's sausage, egg, and cheese sandwich, another that's meant to resemble an iced coffee, a third that looks (somewhat) like a mocha latte, and a fourth that consists of a trio of Munchkin-shaped chew toys. These items, which are perfect for stuffing your dog's Christmas stocking, are now available in Dunkin's stores, although the chain cautions consumers that they may sell out pretty quickly as they have in the past. The toys can still be purchased online from Bark, though, as can some additional Dunkin-themed toys including a chocolate-glazed donut chew toy and a stack of three chew toy donuts (chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry, it looks like) on a rope. Sadly, the coffee cup and sprinkle donut toys are all sold out.