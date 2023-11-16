Not Sure How To Clean Chitterlings? We Have You Covered

Chitterlings, also known as chitlins, are a common sight on tables in the southern United States. An iconic soul food dish, they consist of pig intestines. As you would imagine, it is crucial to clean them correctly to eat them safely. Before you even begin to clean chitterlings, the CDC recommends boiling them for five minutes to protect yourself from harmful contaminants. To clean them, you'll need vinegar or baking soda, in which you'll soak them after rinsing them off. You should rinse them again after slicing them in half and continue until the water turns clear. Make sure not to eat them raw, as the intestines could contain harmful bacteria if they were cut during slaughter.

After cooking chitlins, it's vital to clean any surfaces you were working with them on. According to the CDC, a mixture of bleach and water is best. Sanitize kitchen surfaces, utensils, light switches, sinks – basically anywhere your hands or the chitlins could contaminate. Before continuing your day, wash your hands thoroughly to prevent germ spread. If sickness does occur, it can be quite harmful.