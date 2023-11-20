Hosting A Holiday Party? Make A Donut Tree Your Sweet Centerpiece

Hosting a holiday party is never an easy feat. At the heart of a good holiday party, however, you'll find two things: tasty food and seasonal decor. That's why edible decorations are the pinnacle of party planning efficiency and the easiest way to wow the guests. And among the easiest and most impressive is the donut tree: It requires minimal effort but brings so much more holiday spirit to the table.

This centerpiece showstopper is a great option if you don't have all day to make a more traditional fruit cake or holiday cookies. Building a donut tree is a fun activity in which even the kids can get involved. The tree's shape is accomplished with a styrofoam cone, which can be picked up at a craft store. The cone needs to be covered, and you could use plastic wrap, foil, frosting, or melted candy melts. To build the tree, you can use donuts, mini donuts, donut holes, or even a combination of all three. Each donut gets attached to the cone with a toothpick until the entire cone is covered and the shape of the tree comes to life. You can use regular toothpicks but for extra sparkle, try the kind used for club sandwiches with a bright red or green tassel on the end. Once the donuts are attached, the resulting edible decoration is a blank canvas for further delicious festive craftiness.