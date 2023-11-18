What's In The Spicy Spam Flavors That Make Them So Hot?

Spam is not only versatile because it can be added to so many dishes but also because it comes in many flavors that people are less familiar with. Before diving into SPAM's array of tasty flavors, however, it's best to develop a loving, or at least respectful, relationship with the classic. In fact, there are many amazing, unexpected ways to use SPAM, like slicing it into a breakfast sandwich or cubing it up to toss in a salad. This salty, savory meat in a can may replace other meats like bacon and sausage, taking many of your meals up a notch.

For those who are already passionate about Spam or looking to add some extra flavor to their meals, turning to spicy Spam is a great course of action. Spam comes in 11 different flavors, two of which have a kick. As their names imply, Jalapeño Spam and Hot and Spicy Spam have unique spice sources that make them quite different. Jalapeño Spam contains the same five ingredients as classic SPAM (pork and ham meat, salt, water, potato starch, sugar, and sodium nitrite) with the addition of jalepeño peppers. Hot and Spicy Spam, on the other hand, utilizes red peppers and vinegar for seasoning plus paprika for food color.