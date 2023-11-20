How Many TikTokers Does It Take To Determine How Waffle House Makes Its Eggs?

If you're trying to find the best method for making Waffle House's beloved cheesy eggs at home, the internet has done a lot of the work for you. In November 2022, TikTok user @martineshannon thought they had cracked the code and proceeded to share what they believed was a copycat recipe. The TikToker's video instructed fans of the 24-hour breakfast eatery to simply throw some butter in a skillet and crack their eggs directly into the pan while melting slices of cheese in a separate cast iron skillet over low heat. As the cheese melts, they lightly scramble the eggs before transferring them into the cast iron pan. After giving everything a good mix, they finally have a plate of D.I.Y. Waffle House cheesy eggs — or, at least, they think so.

Despite amassing over 3,000 likes and plenty of positive feedback from followers — several of whom said their cheesy eggs turned out great after following the TikToker's instructions — not everyone agreed that their method was exactly the same as the one Waffle House grill masters use to whip up the breakfast fave.