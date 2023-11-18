The Best Ways To Keep Your Tri-Tip Steak From Drying Out

Tri-tip may not be the most common cut of beef but fans know it's certainly among the most delicious. This staple of West Coast barbecue is famous for its rich, beefy flavor, versatility, and affordable price. There are some essential techniques to remember to avoid a tough, dry steak when working with tri-tip.

The key to a juicy, flavorful tri-tip is using high heat but carefully monitoring the beef's internal temperature. This means heating your grill to temperatures of 450 degrees Fahrenheit or higher. The goal is to develop a deliciously seared crust while keeping the internal temperature at around 135 degrees Fahrenheit. That should result in the equivalent of a steak cooked to medium doneness. Using one of the best instant-read meat thermometers is the easiest and fastest way to reliably keep an eye on the temperature of your meat.

The second critical step comes once you remove your tri-tip from the grill. Let your beef rest for five to 10 minutes, allowing it to cool and for the juices to redistribute throughout the cut. Slicing into your tri-tip too quickly will cause the juices to quickly run out onto your cutting board, leaving overly dry meat behind.