Unique Steak Marinades You Need To Try

Some say that a steak needs no seasoning except salt and pepper, but a good marinade goes a long way when adding flavor and sometimes even tenderness to steaks. Indeed, while some marinade ingredients like herbs and spices give steaks an aromatic boost, other ingredients, particularly acids like vinegar or fruit juices, actually change its texture by breaking down the sinuous fibers of tougher cuts to render them even more tender. It's for this reason that so many recipes for tougher cuts like skirt steak, flank steak, or brisket call first for marinating the meat. Given the extra help of the marinade, the resulting steaks will truly shine.

Most meat marinades will call for a few ingredients, some of which will be there to provide flavor, like aromatics and spices. But, you'll also nearly always find a source of salt, a source of sugar, an acid, and a fat. The source of salt, whether it's salt itself or a salty condiment like soy sauce, serves to season the meat, allowing all the flavors to pop. The sugar, meanwhile, will lend caramelization to the outside of the meat, giving you a lovely dark brown crust. The acid serves to tenderize the meat, while the fat will carry the flavors and help them better permeate.

Whether you're looking to imbue your steak with extra flavor, improve its texture, or both, here are some of the most unique steak marinades you need to try.