Martha Stewart Is Officially Done With Thanksgiving

For those worried about our queen of domestic arts, there's no need. While she may be forgoing a traditional Thanksgiving meal at her home, she's not going to be at home by herself, watching movies and drinking wine. She IS still Martha Stewart, after all. "Friends, of course, invited me to their home, so I'm going to about five different homes to taste different courses." When Kelly Clarkson joked, "Those friends must be so stressed out," Stewart smiles and responded, "I hope so."

Stewart has been known to take the holidays very seriously. In 2021, she posted on Instagram about making ten pecan brown butter rum pies, ten cranberry tarts in almond crusts, and ten five-spice powder-flavored pumpkin pies in pate brisee crusts: and all of her farm employees got to pick one to take home. The following year, she similarly posted on Instagram, this time upping the options with chocolate pecan, pecan, butternut squash, and lemon curd, while also hinting that she'd made more varieties.

The fact that Stewart had already cooked more than a dozen turkeys this year, and would've likely would've still had a full Thanksgiving spread if her guests hadn't canceled, speaks volumes about her perfectionism and dedication to her craft. Thanksgiving may be canceled at the Stewart house, but don't be surprised if she uses that extra time to create an especially exquisite Christmas spread.