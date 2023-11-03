Martha Stewart's Favorite Method For Cooking A Turkey This Holiday Season - Exclusive

Martha Stewart loves a traditional Thanksgiving table, and no food says "Thanksgiving" quite like a turkey. And while there are many ways to prepare a Thanksgiving turkey, over the years, Stewart has tried and perfected her favorite method to ensure a succulent masterpiece.

"It's a parchment-wrapped roasted turkey," she told us in an exclusive interview. "After you stuff your turkey and slather it with soft butter, you wrap it in an envelope of parchment paper." She specified that to do this well, you will need large sheets of parchment to really cover the turkey: "You wrap it this way and you staple it shut and you roast it ... and then unwrap it about a half an hour before it's done." This method helps seal in moisture and flavor while cooking the turkey to perfection.

Stewart says of the result: "It'd be almost like Peking duck skin." The turkey has a crispy, wonderful skin and juicy, flavorful inside. "I cannot tell you, it is so utterly delicious."

In previous years, Stewart has promoted another turkey-cooking method, but she has found this one to be more effective for her tastes. "The cheesecloth method with soaked-in butter and white wine is very good, but this I like better."