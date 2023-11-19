How To Make French Fries Extra Crispy

The secret to achieving flawlessly crispy French fries in the comfort of your kitchen lies in the meticulous balance of moisture and heat. Your best move is to implement the double fry method. As its name implies, this demonstrated technique involves frying the potatoes twice, each interval at different temperatures. The initial round prepares the fries' interior. After a brief cool-down, the second circuit transforms the fries into the delightful final product known and loved by many. The two-step dance yields a sublime contrast of a delicate, pillowy inside surrounded by a crackling exterior.

Begin by frying the sliced potatoes in a vat of oil measuring at 325 degrees Fahrenheit for about three to four minutes. After the initial oil bath, let the fries cool for at least 15 minutes — or overnight if you have the time and patience. Then, crank up the flames to approximately 375 degrees, frying once again for three or so minutes. This greasy plunge seals the deal, creating fries that boast an oh-so-satisfying crunch. While the double fry method often steals the spotlight, there are a few other tried and true strategies to achieve perfection.