Pepsi And Shaq's New Soda Ad Is A Nostalgic Throwback

The '90s are known for everything from the growth of technology to unique fashion trends. However, many people remember the decade for its iconic television. While there were many great shows and movies, ads often created the perfect pop culture phenomenon, and Shaquille O'Neal's 1994 collaboration with Pepsi was one prime example.

The commercial (which can be found on YouTube) depicted over-seven-foot O'Neal in various circumstances where he was too big, from a hotel bed to the shower and even breakfast. However, the one thing that could handle his size was Pepsi's Big Slam, one full liter of soda designed for "big thirst."

Harkening back to the 1990s, Pepsi has taken inspiration from this ad nearly three decades later, partnering with the basketball star again — but with a slightly smaller product in mind. The new commercial, "I Wish," is a parody twist on Skee-Lo's popular 1995 rap song. It features O'Neal wishing he was "a little bit smaller" since that would make daily life easier. While small plane seats, short beds, and traditional suit sizes are all inconveniences for tall people, O'Neal ultimately finds that Pepsi Mini cans are the perfect beverage size for him. The new lyrics in this clever song are rapped by Skee-Lo himself, with O'Neal coming in at the end, calling his Pepsi Mini cans fresh and saying they're "the perfect size, no more, no less."