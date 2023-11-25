Keep Your Dessert Bar Organized With A Muffin Pan Topping Station

Does anybody else remember the sheer joy you experienced as a child walking into a restaurant with a build-your-own sundae bar? With seemingly endless ice cream flavors, sauces, and toppings available, it felt like you were the most powerful person in the world as you built your very own personalized dessert featuring all of your favorite fixings.

Unfortunately, reliving those childhood memories is difficult unless you happen to stumble across a frozen yogurt shop. Who says you have to go out to have all of that fun, though? Whether it's ice cream, apples, cupcakes, or cookies in the spotlight, an at-home dessert bar is perfect for bringing together family and friends of all ages. With the help of a muffin pan, the activity can stay fairly clean and organized as well.

Just fill each cup with toppings like crushed Oreos, mini M&M's, sprinkles, or chocolate chips. Depending on what you're decorating, participants in the DIY dessert night can then use a spoon or their hands to sprinkle the toppings on their treat. If you're dressing up something like caramel apples, you can put them on a stick and dunk the fruit right into the muffin cup to get the fixings to adhere. Another pro tip for these occasions: pull out your crockpot, fill it halfway with water, and turn it on high. Then, place your jars of hot fudge, marshmallow, and caramel sauce inside to keep them in a liquid state and warm as you put together your sugary creation.