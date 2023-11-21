Costco's Premade Thanksgiving Dinners Aren't Big Enough For Some

Store-bought Thanksgiving meal kits are in full swing, as the holiday is just around the corner. These pre-made meals are convenient for many; they act as a time saver and stress reliever when the holiday headaches come around. Plenty of folks head to Costco to buy a pre-cooked Thanksgiving dinner. The chain's spread is complete with all the Thanksgiving necessities, albeit in what some think is a small-looking portion.

Costco's turkey dinner checks off all the boxes that a Thanksgiving dinner should. The meal features half of a seasoned turkey breast and its classic accompaniments: Yukon gold mashed potatoes, roasted vegetables, and an herb stuffing. Of course, Thanksgiving wouldn't be complete without poultry gravy and cranberry sauce, both of which also come with the meal. The package claims the feast can feed seven to eight people, but folks on TikTok seem to disagree. The dinner is priced at $3.99 per pound, and one TikTok creator who gave viewers a tour of the meal, @costcohotfinds, showed the total price to be roughly $36. If this kit does indeed feed eight, this would be a deal worth pursuing this Turkey Day. Unfortunately, this doesn't seem to be the case.