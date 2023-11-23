What Is Milk Punch And What Does It Taste Like?

How'd you like a nice milk punch? While that question probably won't be followed up with a fist to the face, like in the old Hawaiian Punch commercial (back in the days when commercials had a bit more attitude, kiddies), it does beg another question: What kind of milk punch are we talking about? You see, there are two kinds. One is the clarified variety that VinePair reported on bartenders being "obsessed with" back in 2018, which was a year when everyone was easily obsessed. This type of milk punch may remain trendy in certain circles, but we're bucking the trend and taking a closer look at the other milk punch, the New Orleans specialty that's made with unclarified milk but still has booze.

Milk punch may be well known on Bourbon Street, but this drink is often made with another "b" liquor, that being brandy. It's seen as a Mardi Gras thing and an excuse for day drinking, only without the vitamin C you'd get from other brunch drinks like the mimosa and bloody Mary. As for the flavor, well, it's very sweet, creamy, and fairly heavy and tastes of booze, sugar, and vanilla extract as well as any nutmeg or chocolate that may be used to garnish it.