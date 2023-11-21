How To Clean Your Countertop Ice Maker For Crystal Clear Cubes

While countertop ice makers admittedly do take up a lot of kitchen real estate, they can freeze a lot more ice in a lot less time than the kind built into a refrigerator door, not to mention they can be a lot cheaper to buy than a new fridge if the one you have doesn't come equipped with all the bells and whistles. In order to keep portable ice makers operating at peak efficiency, however, not to mention producing ice cubes that come out looking all pretty and stuff, you do have to clean them every once in a while. (Also, mold is icky. And potentially dangerous. But you already knew that, so 'nuff said.)

How often should you clean your ice maker? The general recommendation seems to be every three to six months, but some people choose to err on the side of caution and go with monthly cleanings. If you're not great at remembering when you last cleaned a thing, though, you'll definitely know the ice maker needs cleaning if it looks dirty inside or the ice that comes out looks, smells, or tastes weird. As for the cleaning solution, there are a number of commercially available one on the market, but a 50/50 mix of distilled white vinegar and water will also do the trick for a fraction of the cost. You can also use dish soap on any of the parts that can be detached from the ice maker as these can be thoroughly rinsed before re-insertion.