Starbucks Holiday Drinks You Won't Find In The US

Starbucks die-hards in the U.S. may eagerly await the return of Pumpkin Spice Latte when holiday drink season rolls around (in August!), but they have no idea what they're missing from the fanciful holiday drinks found in other Starbucks markets around the globe. There may be a presence from some of the more familiar flavors like Peppermint Mocha and Gingerbread Latte, but there's a whole world of flavors that never make it to North American shores. These crafty creations capture something special for the cultures in which they appear, using rich flavors that might have difficulty finding footing with domestic drinkers from the staunchly PSL Nation. We may believe that, at such a special time of year, all coffee drinks deserve a fair shot, Starbucks has its own holiday plans.

Though some of the more familiar once-a-year blends can be ordered from a secret menu any time of year, the fun of waiting for the Starbucks line-up is akin to watching for Santa. The same is true in other regions where limited-edition concoctions make celebratory occasions even more special. We put on our hiking books and took a virtual trek around the world to find out what sorts of sweet selections we in the States are missing out on. It turns out there are some creative offerings that sound seriously delicious, even if we never get the chance to try them for ourselves.