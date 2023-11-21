Make Extra Apple Pie Filling And Freeze It For A Fall Treat All Year-Round

Any time after September is apple season, and no one will fault you for hoarding an apple surplus for all your baking needs. Whether there's a popular type of apple that you often grab from the store or you like plucking them fresh from the branch, having too many apples is the opposite of a problem. Sure, you might not be able to eat all of them individually before they go bad, but you can use them to make extra apple pie filling to store in your freezer. This way, apple season never really has to end, and you can treat yourself to a freshly baked apple pie well into the following year.

The best part is that because there are so many delicious apple recipes out there to choose from, you don't have to strictly use your extra apple filling in pies. When you freeze it, sealed apple pie filling can last for a whole year, which leaves you plenty of time to experiment with baking all manner of apple-infused goodies. Use it as an indulgent topping, mix it into muffin batter, or even blend it into a smoothie — get creative with how you use it, and you might be surprised at how far you can actually take all those leftover apples.