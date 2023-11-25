The Honey Trick For Getting Top-Notch Grill Marks

Making great food is about more than just taste; in many ways, the food's appearance plays just as important a role. In terms of grilling, this means achieving perfect charring or browning along with classic grill lines, and fortunately, one common ingredient will dramatically improve these marks: honey.

The process is as simple as adding a bit of honey to your marinades for meat, vegetables, or other grillable items. You won't need much, though it's hard to overdo it — you can add as much honey as desired to develop uniquely sweet flavors that deliciously contrast your food's salt, pepper, and other savory spices.

To understand why honey creates such great grill marks, it's important to consider how these marks are made. They're more than just the grill's heat charring the food. While this contact between the item and the grill grate is necessary, contact alone often isn't enough for truly well-defined lines. Instead, grill marks rely in part on the Maillard reaction, in which proteins and sugars (like those in honey) exposed to high, direct heat transform into deeply browned, flavorful spots on the surface. This reaction occurs much more intensely at the points where the food touches the grate, creating restaurant-quality grill marks.