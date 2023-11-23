Why Does Aldi Have So Few Signs Compared To Other Grocery Stores?

A trip to most typical grocery stores these days can be an experience in sensory overload. Within steps of entering the front door, shoppers are overwhelmed with signs for sales, promotions, branding, and other distractions. Yet, this isn't the case at one popular grocery chain — Aldi. Many Aldi fans wonder why that is, so we looked into it.

It turns out the relative lack of signage and other advertising at Aldi isn't an accident. Aside from some aisle designations to help shoppers find what they're looking for, Aldi made a deliberate decision to strip away most advertising and other displays to help customers shop more efficiently.

It's also likely part of Aldi's overall no-frills philosophy. Along with Aldi's policies of not providing bags for groceries and requiring shoppers to return their carts to get their quarter back, saving money on signage and promotions helps preserve the chain's signature low prices.