Why You Should Start Cooking Your Ramen Noodles Separately

Making a delicious bowl of ramen involves doing a hundred little things well. Everything must come together just right, from the perfectly heated soup to the slightly runny center of a ramen egg. And if you're serious about ramen, it doesn't matter if it's a homemade bowl or noodles you rip out of a plastic wrapper. One mistake can lead to a dish that's more of a chore than a pleasure. Although it may be unrealistic to pull out all the stops when you need something quick and easy, there are some easy steps you can take that will make a significant impact immediately — especially when it comes to the noodles.

It's easy to forget the noodles and get distracted by elaborate toppings and ramen hacks. Noodles are foundational and can make a difference in both texture and taste. When you boil the noodles separately from the soup (even with instant ramen), you have more control over their doneness and taste. For texture, adjust as you would with any pasta by adding or subtracting cooking time based on your preference. You also strip away a good amount of starch when boiling separately, which would otherwise end up clouding your broth.