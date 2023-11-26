Is Boston's 'Beantown' Nickname Actually Connected To The Food?

Boston's popular (and long-hated) nickname, "Beantown," is shrouded in theories that might explain why it was chosen to represent the city. In a survey of 1,000 people conducted by Bospar, Beantown ranked 5th in the list of nicknames that annoy Americans. The moniker probably started with Boston's booming rum trade in the 17th century. With rum production comes molasses, which was then used by locals to flavor baked beans. The meal was affordable and quick, so it became popular.

Later, the city's baseball team leaned into the popularity of Boston's beans. The Boston Beaneaters, which decades later would become the Braves and eventually move to Atlanta) operated from 1883 to 1911. It was quite successful, appearing in the World Series two times. Though the signature dish and the baseball team were likely the roots of the moniker's popularity, other things also helped cement the nickname as part of Boston's identity.