11 Christmas Candy Cane Flavors Ranked

Have you ever just craved soda candy canes? Neither have we. But here we are ranking them. Keurig Dr. Pepper's Candy Canes reimagine (or at least tried to) three of the brand's most famous flavors into candy cane form. Each package comes with 7 UP, A&W Root Beer, and (of course) Dr. Pepper versions of the classic Christmas treat. And only two out of three of the flavors taste like the soda they were inspired by.

The A&W candy cane, while it doesn't have an intense root beer taste, at least semi-resembles the soda's dark, bubbly flavor. And 7 Up, in a similar vein to the Elf Candy canes' maple syrup flavor, was so intensely delicious it almost made the whole soda candy cane pack worth a buy. Seriously — the moment we put our mouths on this candy cane, we were greeted with the unmistakable lemon-lime soda flavor. But, oh that Dr. Pepper candy cane. It tastes like banana Laffy Taffy. How? Well, we don't know and we're honestly a little afraid to ask.

So, while more of Dr. Pepper's candy canes taste like the flavors they are supposed to represent than Buddy the Elf's, not only does one of their candy cane flavors not taste at all like the soda it was named for, but it also disturbingly tastes like a whole other kind of junk food favorite. And so, Keurig Dr. Pepper's Holiday Candy Canes are still on the naughty list.