Rotisserie Vs Roasted Chicken: How Do The Preparation Methods Differ?

If there's one ingredient that could give potatoes a run for their money in the versatility department, it's chicken. Simmered in savory sauce or deep fried to golden perfection, there's a seemingly infinite number of ways to prepare poultry. But when you're craving that quintessential American dinner, nothing can compare to a whole roasted chicken with all the fixings.

Golden brown and crispy on the outside yet tender and juicy on the inside, roasting a whole chicken is something of a culinary feat. While some home chefs spend months (or even years) honing their skills to perfect the ambitious dish, others would just as soon save themselves the trouble and buy a rotisserie chicken from the grocery store.

Because rotisserie cooking is a form of roasting, the terms "roasted" and "rotisserie" are often used interchangeably in the common lexicon. However, despite the fact that both dishes utilize dry heat, their preparation methods are actually a bit different: Roasted chickens are cooked in the oven at high heat, whereas rotisserie chickens are cooked on a rotating spit, allowing all parts of the bird to be heated evenly.