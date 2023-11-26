8 First Watch Menu Items You Need To Try And 4 You Should Avoid, According To Customers

They say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, setting the tone for what lies ahead. Notably, lunch and brunch are also pivotal to ensuring that we have the energy to make the most of our time. First Watch understands this. With a commitment to fresh, high-quality ingredients and a menu that caters to various tastes and dietary preferences, the chain has become the go-to spot for morning meals. This being said, First Watch isn't open for dinner so be sure to fill your tank early.

Having grown from a single location in Pacific Grove, California, to over 500 outlets across 29 states in the past five decades, First Watch has been a huge success. The daytime dining restaurant prides itself on all-time favorites such as French toast, eggs benedict, and pancakes, as well as more niche offerings like its Power Breakfast Quinoa Bowl and the A.M Superfoods Bowl with chia seeds, granola, and fresh fruit.

Whether you're a First Watch regular or a newcomer eager to try its fare, we have gathered insights from countless customer reviews to bring you a roundup of the chain's best and worst dishes. Keep reading to find out more.