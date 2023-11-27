What It Was Like To Eat At The First Christmas Feast

What counts as the first Christmas? Of course, some devout Christians would answer that it was the actual day Jesus was born, but if you take Christmas to mean the celebration of Jesus entering the world, it's surprisingly hard to say when it happened or what it looked like. In the first century or two after Jesus' death, there is no record of Christians feasting on his birthday. In fact, some early Christian writers viewed birthdays as sinful or associated them with pagan celebrations.

Beyond the initial Christian opposition to the concept of birthdays, there's also the issue that the bible does not say what time of year Jesus was born. The assignment of December 25 as his date of birth and the holiday's ascension to importance in the Christian ritual calendar was a long, slow process.

Despite the inherent unknowability of the first Christmas, we've taken a crack at reconstructing what it was like to eat at an early Christmas feast, based on prevailing theories about the Roman origin of the celebration. We know a lot about what the ancient Romans ate during their December holidays, and many historians believe that early Christmases took traditions from pre-Christian pagan festivals that involved much merriment, rich food, and heavy drinking.