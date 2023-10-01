Enamored With The Roman Empire? Here's What They Ate

Friends, readers, countrymen (and people): Lend us your ears! Actually, we're probably better served by asking for your eyes rather than ears. Either way, given our determination to begin this article with the staggeringly famous "Julius Caesar" line (from some little-known Elizabethan playwright whom history has forgotten)? It's the best we could do.

Speaking of ancient Rome (and the man who ruled just prior to the Roman Empire's founding), we're sure every male reader has already done their due diligence today and thought about the Roman Empire. After all, the average man doesn't just ponder the Roman Empire on the reg. He thinks about the centuries-long reign of the now-defunct civilization every ... single ... day. At least, that's the scuttlebutt emanating from TikTok in late September 2023.

Even if we aren't entirely sold on the legitimacy of this mental quirk (which all men supposedly share), the recent uptick in discussion about the Roman Empire got us thinking. Namely, what did citizens of that ancient European time period eat on a day-to-day basis? If you're enamored with the Roman Empire — regardless of your gender — keep reading, as we reveal what they ate.