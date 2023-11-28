15 Questions Chipotle Employees Hate Being Asked

Whether you're trying to work the system or not, too many add-ons are going to incur extra costs. Each item has a portion size, which is what the employees are allowed to add without an upcharge. Then, there are a few premium items like guacamole and queso blanco that are always extra, whether you get it on the side or not. So, pay attention to the signage when you order. As one worker says on Reddit, "Going out to eat is expensive sometimes. If you want everything, don't fight with my cashier."

As an anonymous employee said on Reddit, "If you get so much food on your bowl I can't put a lid on it, you will be charged for 2 bowls because that amount of food is equal to two bowls." And if you ask for extra sides for your kid's meal, you may get charged, too.

Just because you ask for a lot of ingredients on the side doesn't mean that they're free. But if you get enough sides, you can combine them into a brand-new bowl, one Redditor notes. Get a tortilla, too, and you've made yourself a completely new burrito. Chipotle knows this, though, so now way you're getting all of those sides for free.