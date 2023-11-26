The Best Popcorn Tins Ranked From Worst To Best, According To Customers
The history of popcorn spans thousands of years. Indigenous people in South America were among the first to cultivate corn, with evidence pointing to the existence of popcorn in Peru almost 7,000 years ago. However, popcorn didn't gain popularity in the U.S. until the 19th century, becoming a beloved staple at fairs and carnivals. The invention of popcorn makers and the rise of movie theaters in the early 20th century played a pivotal role in cementing popcorn's status in mainstream culture. Today, Americans devour a staggering million pounds of popcorn each year.
Popcorn comes in many variations, from bags of buttery goodness to artisan flavors such as caramel, cheese, chocolate chip, and pecan. Popcorn tins are a beloved packaging choice for this crunchy snack, particularly during the gifting season. These festive tins often come decked out with decorative designs and are divided into sections, each filled with a different flavor of the snack.
If you're looking for a classic gift for a loved one or simply want to indulge in some gourmet popcorn, take a look at our list of the best popcorn tins out there, as ranked by customers.
11. The Wisconsin Cheeseman: Popcorn Trio Tin
Ideal for the Christmas season, The Wisconsin Cheeseman Popcorn Trio Tin comes in a decorative container with an enchanting illustration of a winter wonderland, complete with a snowman and a horse-drawn carriage. The 1.25-pound tin features three very distinct popcorn flavors, which makes it perfect for sharing. These include classic butter, savory cheddar, and sweet caramel.
The Wisconsin Cheeseman's Popcorn Trio Tin has received mixed feedback from shoppers. On a positive note, one reviewer says: "This popcorn tin was a big hit with the kids, especially when they had movie night. So on that note, I would recommend this to anyone who is looking for a good popcorn tin." Unfortunately, not everybody has been as pleased with the product, with numerous reviewers commenting that while the tin is nice, the amount of popcorn it contains is underwhelming. Case in point, one customer complained that the popcorn didn't even fill the container, adding, "The bagged popcorn inside was wimpy compared to the tin. The tin is pretty and popcorn is fresh and full of flavor, but you don't get your value."
10. The Popcorn Factory: Personalized Retro Tin
Are you fed up with buying run-of-the-mill gifts for your family and friends? The Popcorn Factory's Personalized Retro Tin might be the answer. Instead of settling for a generic tin, you can place different messages and photos on the container to make it that much more personal. The 1.75-gallon tin contains three different types of popcorn in popular flavors: classic butter, savory cheese, and caramel popcorn for those with a sweet tooth.
While most feedback for the Popcorn Factory's Personalized Retro Tin has been positive, a few reviewers have expressed reservations about the product's quality. One satisfied customer who purchased the tin as a gift says: "The people I surprised with [it were] so happy and excited. Loved the pictures of themselves on the tin. So will be saving them. Great job. Thank you." Another popcorn aficionado calls the product one of their favorite snacks, adding that they particularly enjoy the caramel flavor. On the downside, some customers commented that the popcorn was stale by the time it arrived on their doorstep.
9. Wabash Valley Farms: Retro Tin Collection
Wabash Valley Farms' Retro Tin Collection combines timeless charm with modern functionality. Composed of three vintage tins, the set comes in a stylish cardboard gift box wrapped with red ribbon. Better still, the trio has everything you need to make popcorn in the comfort of your own home, including non-GMO popcorn kernels grown in the U.S., popping oil, and popcorn seasoning that can also be used on other dishes.
Overall, customers compliment Wabash Valley Farms' vintage-style tins and tasty popcorn. One Wayfair reviewer says: "This tin collection is great! I would buy [it] again. The containers look great so no need to hide and compact. The flavors are delicious." Another shopper also says they enjoy the popcorn, adding, "I love Wabash Valley Farms popcorn. [...] It tastes better than any popcorn I've tried. I was glad to find this for a good price. [The cans are] a bit hard to open, but all in all, very good." On a less positive note, one customer says that the popping oil that came as a part of the bundle tasted off.
8. The Popcorn Factory: Simply Red 3 Flavor Popcorn Tins
A great gift for the people in your life who love the color red, The Popcorn Factory's Simply Red 3 Flavor Popcorn Tin is bound to make an impression. It can also be purchased in bright blue and other colorful designs. Best of all, the tin doesn't come with any logo or markings, which makes it reusable. If you wish, the tin can be customized with a photo or text at a small additional charge. The Simply Red 3 Flavor Popcorn Tin comes in three different sizes, namely 2, 3.5, and 6.5 gallons, with three classic flavors — cheddar, butter, and caramel. The Popcorn Factory's popcorn is made from U.S.-grown corn that's popped in small batches for maximum flavor.
The Simply Red 3 Flavor Popcorn Tin has garnered predominantly positive feedback from customers. One online shopper calls the product "great value" elaborating, "I've been ordering for family and friends for years. The popcorn is always fresh and the recipients look forward to it every Christmas season." However, not everybody is as enthusiastic about the product, with one reviewer saying: "This stuff was really quite good even if it didn't have the freshness we'd get out of our big daddy popper. But is it expensive!! For the price of this one tin we could get almost a 9 months supply of our own home stuff."
7. Harry & David: Classic Moose Munch Gourmet Popcorn
So we are the first to admit that Harry & David's Moose Munch Gourmet Popcorn is packaged in a cardboard rather than an aluminum drum. Nevertheless, we think that the container's cool design definitely warrants its inclusion on our list. Made in the U.S., the tin features a vintage Oregon Trail map as a tribute to the snack's origin. Clearly aimed at those who prefer their popcorn sweet rather than savory, the 24-ounce container comes in three flavors: milk chocolate, dark chocolate, and classic caramel.
Harry & David's Moose Munch Gourmet Popcorn has received predominately favorable reviewers from online shoppers. One reviewer compliments the product, saying, "This is the best flavored popcorn you can get. I've tried a lot and it definitely is the highest quality. Might be a little expensive but it's worth it." Another customer calls the popcorn "too good for words," nevertheless elaborating, "This stuff is the best. Top of the line in coated popcorn with nuts. Good flavor and quality, came fresh and packed with care." On the flip side, some reviewers complained that the container they received had a Christmas design rather than the advertised map motif.
6. Zelica: Perfect Popcorn Lover Movie Night Tin
The perfect gift for the cinephile in your life, Zelica's Perfect Popcorn Lover Movie Night Tin comes with all you need for a night in front of the big screen. The colorful one-gallon tin contains a variety of different popcorn flavors, including Nearly Naked Gourmet Popcorn and Act II Butter Lovers Popcorn. It also comes with white cheddar popcorn seasoning and empty popcorn bags to fill so you can keep your corn nuggets close at hand once the lights go out. Last but not least, the set includes a pair of socks with "If you can read this, bring me popcorn" written across the bottom.
Many reviews praise Zelica's Perfect Popcorn Lover Movie Night Tin for its variety, saying that it makes a great gift for both individuals and families. One shopper says that their grandkids loved the popcorn tin, adding, "It was a gift for our daughter and her family. She and her husband have four children, so it was nice to have a combination with something for everyone. They really enjoyed it." Unfortunately, some customers complain that the phrase on the socks is written in German, not in English as advertised.
5. Popinsanity: Gourmet Popcorn Tri Flavored Gift Pack
Popinsanity's Gourmet Popcorn Tri Flavored Gift Pack isn't just about great popcorn, it's also about style. Packaged in an elegant 16-ounce tin box with a transparent top and a ribbon, the product comes with three of the brand's most popular flavors — which apparently also happen to be Oprah's favorites. These include caramel chocolate drizzle, cookies and cream, and sweet and salty. The Gourmet Popcorn Tri Flavored Gift Pack is produced in the U.S. from locally-grown GMO-free corn, so you can feel good about your purchase.
While most shoppers agree that Popinsanity's popcorn trio is delicious, the opinions on whether the product is a good value are divided. One online customer calls the popcorn "delicious," adding, "If you like sweet popcorn, then this is for you. Absolutely delicious! Would make a great Christmas gift to a popcorn fan." However, the main issue customers seem to have with this product is its steep price tag. For instance, one reviewer says, "For $38 it's really tiny. [...] Definitely not worth the price. It's popcorn!" While another shopper agrees the tin isn't cheap, they also say the product is "worth every cent of the price," elaborating, "I know it is pricey but it is worth it for a special occasion for the person in your life that loves popcorn."
4. Pops Corn: Gourmet Popcorn Gift Tin
Free of GMO ingredients and gluten, Pops Corn's Gourmet Popcorn Gift Tin is bright red and incredibly stylish. The container comes with a special internal divider to ensure that the three distinct popcorn flavors remain perfectly separated. Catering to different taste preferences, the bucket includes standard kettle corn, cheddar, and caramel popcorn. The bundle also comes with a popcorn scooper for mess-free serving as well as five popcorn bags.
Pops Corn's Gourmet Popcorn Gift Tin has received the thumbs up from most online shoppers. One reviewer says they now use the tin to store more popcorn, adding, "The popcorn is fresh and gone ... It didn't take long to get to the bottom. [...] This tastes just like the fresh popcorn my mom made over the stove. It only took 72 hours before it was all gone." Another customer calls the product "really great," elaborating, "The [...] cheese popcorn was the best I've had in my life, caramel good too, and the buttered maybe third place." On a negative note, some shoppers complain that the tin is on the pricey side.
3. Belle's Gourmet Popcorn: Popcorn Tub
Shaped more like a canister than a bucket, Belle's Gourmet Popcorn's Popcorn Tub is ideal for those looking for a popcorn container that's on the smaller side. The lightweight drums each contain six cups of popcorn made from GMO-free corn grown in the U.S. Unlike most other popcorn tins, Belle's popcorn canister contains just one flavor; select from cookies and cream, sea salt caramel, caramel corn, confetti, and birthday cake.
Most customers seem satisfied with Belle's Gourmet Popcorn's Popcorn Tub, saying that the kernels are delicious and fresh. One online shopper describes the popcorn as amazing and a must-try, adding, "I purchased this popcorn to share with my family since we have been looking for a new treat to keep around the house! Within an hour of arriving, the container was empty! So good. Do yourself a favor and try it!! I purchased the cookies and cream, but am ordering birthday cake to try next." Another reviewer echoes this sentiment, saying that while the popcorn is indeed tasty, the container isn't nearly big enough. "I've only had the container for 2-3 days and everybody loves it so much that most of it has been eaten already!"
2. Popinsanity: Create Your Own Popcorn Tin
Listed among Oprah's favorite things in 2018, Popinsanity's Create Your Own Popcorn Tin elevates the art of snacking to a whole new level. Popinsanity realizes that when it comes to popcorn, we all have very different tastes. Some of us like the timeless simplicity of plain kernels, while others enjoy sweet and savory toppings. As such, Popinsanity's Create Your Own Popcorn Tin lets you select from both a range of sizes and popcorn flavors. Simply opt for 1, 2, 3.5, or 6.5 gallons, and fill the tin with between one and three of Popinsanity's 15 popcorn flavors. Some of the options on offer include pecan praline, chocolate peanut butter, and cinnamon baked apple.
It's not just Oprah who is partial to Popinsanity's Create Your Own Popcorn Tin; other popcorn snack enthusiasts have also given the product the thumbs up. One reviewer says that the tin has the "wow factor," adding, "I was blown away by how much popcorn I got for this price! The container is big, durable, reusable, and beautiful! I felt comfortable just putting it out on the table as is. [...] Everyone was very impressed by the quality of the popcorn and enjoyed comparing the different flavors." Another customer, who purchased the tin as a gift, agrees, saying, "[It] got nothing but raves from the recipients of this gift. Thank you for making my gift a real hit."
1. Garrett Popcorn: Build Your Own Tin
Garrett Popcorn has been making quality popcorn since 1949 when the snack was popped in copper kettles and sold for 5 cents per bag at the store in Chicago. By 2009, the family-owned business had 50 outlets across the U.S., Dubai, and Singapore. There's a good reason why Garrett Popcorn's products are so popular. Cooked in limited batches on the day of shipment, the popcorn is made using a secret family recipe handed down from generation to generation.
Today, the preservative-free snack can be purchased Build Your Own Tin-style to let you sample the corn pops in up to three different flavors. Some of the favorites include the famous Garrett mix of caramel and cheddar popcorn, as well as macadamia, almond, pecan, or cashew caramel crisp. Of course, purists can also opt for plain or buttery popcorn. Once you have your popcorn sorted, it's a simple matter of selecting the tin size (32, 46, or 104 cups) and the design.
Garrett Popcorn has done well with shoppers. One satisfied reviewer calls Garrett's products "the best popcorn ever." Meanwhile, other popcorn lovers describe the product as delicious, a must-get, and an absolute favorite. I think we all get the picture.