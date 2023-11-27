Coffee Mate Eggo Waffles With Maple Syrup Flavored Creamer Review: This Excessively Sweet Creamer Struggles To Distinguish Itself

Remember when "Stranger Things" first burst onto the scene in 2016, and the Netflix series' lead characters were played by adorable, middle school-aged kids — rather than full-blown adults pretending to be much younger children? We certainly do. Of course, while a tween Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) couldn't stop eating Eggo waffles, the near-20-something actress still playing a telepathic teen might prefer that same flavor in her morning coffee instead. Now, thanks to the new Coffee Mate Eggo Waffles with Maple Syrup Flavored Creamer, she can do just that.

This collaboration between two well-known morning-centric brands isn't entirely unexpected. Many consumers likely enjoy their cup of coffee mixed with one Coffee Mate dairy product or another, after all. Those same folks may sip their morning java alongside a plate of Eggo waffles as well — or be eager to scratch a nostalgic itch for a time when they would've regularly eaten frozen waffles? The Nestlé-owned beverage company decided to release a limited-time combination of the two.

While the Coffee Mate Eggo Waffles with Maple Syrup Flavored Creamer isn't scheduled to hit stores across the U.S. until January 2024, we were able to obtain an early sample of this syrupy-tasting liquid to try (thanks to the generosity of Nestlé's Coffee Mate). If you're curious about this decidedly curious coffee creamer, keep reading, as we discuss and review the new Coffee Mate Eggo Waffles with Maple Syrup Flavored Creamer.