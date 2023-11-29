How Many Animal Shapes Have Been Used In Animal Crackers?

Animal crackers are a classic childhood treat that many of us still snack on well into adulthood. But in between munching on these tasty treats, have you ever taken a closer look at the creatures they resemble? You may be surprised to learn just how many different species have graced animal crackers in their century-plus history.

To start, we'll focus on the most popular and well-known brand, Barnum's Animal Crackers, famous for its iconic red box with circus animals on the side. The number varies slightly, but most sources indicate there have been 53 or 54 distinct animals represented on the crackers. However, others have set the count as low as 37 or as high as 106!

Unfortunately, there's no official word from Nabisco, which has produced the cookies since 1902. Nevertheless, the current lineup includes at least 18: bears, bison, camels, cougars, elephants, giraffes, gorillas, hippopotamuses, hyenas, kangaroos, koalas, lions, monkeys, rhinoceroses, seals, sheep, tigers, and zebras.