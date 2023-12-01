How To Store Puffball Mushrooms So They Don't Go Bad

Giant puffball mushrooms are a forager's delight. These fascinating, spongy marshmallows of nature don't really have much to offer to the palate on their own. Their real allure lies in the utility. There are a plethora of ways to use puffball mushrooms in recipes. They don't always have to play second fiddle — with a few additions, they can be transformed into a tasty snack.

If you have ever foraged for or bought puffball mushrooms, you know that they have a heartbreakingly short shelf life. The fungi will only last a few days in the fridge before they get discolored, become slimy, and develop a rancid smell like decaying meat. While they will inevitably go bad, there are a few things you can do to delay the process.

In general, mushrooms contain around 85% to 95% moisture, and puffball mushrooms are no different. They age rapidly once harvested and are extremely sensitive to temperature changes. To slow down degradation due to high water content, you can put them in paper bags before placing them in the fridge. The paper allows the mushroom to breathe and also soak up moisture. You can also wrap them with paper towels to keep them as dry as possible. Another way to preserve puffball mushrooms is to freeze them. Freezing will keep the mushrooms from going bad for a long time and also preserve the overall quality. Simply chop the mushroom, blanch it, and freeze.