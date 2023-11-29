Harry Potter-Themed Snacks Have Social Media Under Their Spell

"Harry Potter" fans are quite the lucky bunch. They can head over to Universal Studios' Wizarding World of Harry Potter to geek out, immerse themselves in magical scenery, and even try Wizarding World's iconic butterbeer, among other magical foods. Although wizard food can't magically appear on your plate like it does in Hogwarts' Great Hall, it is possible to recreate "Harry Potter"-themed snacks in the comfort of your own home, as one Instagram creator, @paytonmey, has demonstrated.

In one of their videos, the user shows an array of snacks they enthusiastically made for their boyfriend, who had never seen the films before. These snacks featured, among other treats, brooms made of pretzel sticks and string cheese, as well as cucumber- and basil-infused water to mimic Gillyweed. The centerpiece was a miniature version of the birthday cake Hagrid brought Harry in the first film. Of course, what's a "Harry Potter"'-themed snack spread without a reference to Quidditch? The poster recreated a Golden Snitch by gluing paper wings to gold-wrapped chocolates.