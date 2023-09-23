Every Way To Enjoy Butterbeer At Universal Studio's Wizarding World Of Harry Potter

There might be fake snow perched on the steeply sloped roofs in Universal Orlando's Hogsmeade Villiage, but the fact of the matter is that it's still probably going to be extremely hot when you visit — because you're still in Florida, after all. And when it's 97 degrees and 97% humidity, a frozen Butterbeer is absolutely going to hit the spot. Even though it comes out of a frozen drink machine similar to a Slurpee, ice is still added to the cup. We didn't love this at first because it equates to less Butterbeer. But we quickly realized that it was necessary, because the drink melts quickly in the heat, and the larger pieces of ice stick around a little longer to actually keep the drink cold.

This version of the drink closely reminds us of a classic soda fountain cream soda float, both refreshing and a little nostalgic. Because it's over ice, it's also easy to suck down pretty quickly if you're rushing to get on a ride or don't feel like carrying a drink around with you for that long. We picked up a frozen Butterbeer from the keg-shaped Butterbeer kiosk in the square in front of Honeydukes, where it cost us $9.00 without tax, but the price may vary depending on where you get this Butterbeer. It's available at stand-alone kiosks, quick-service, and sit-down restaurants in both Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley, and can be refilled (for an additional charge) if you purchase the souvenir mug.