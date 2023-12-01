Garlic Sauce Is The Secret For Chinese Food Takeout-Style Broccoli

Even adults don't enjoy eating their vegetables sometimes. The high water content in some veggies renders them a bit bland on their own, so many people would prefer to make them palatable by adding various ingredients. If you're not a broccoli person but have found that you do enjoy crunching on them at a Chinese restaurant, let this be your gateway into learning how to replicate the dish's umami-rich garlic sauce. It's simple enough to recreate and will give you a reason to transform more of your cooked vegetables into a savory, takeout-style side.

Of course, American Chinese food is, as the term suggests, Americanized. Many restaurants likely replace certain ingredients in traditional dishes with ones that are easier to access; they may also tone down spice levels to cater to American tastes. Authentic garlic sauce in Sichuan cuisine is known as yuxiang, which is a combination of soy sauce, garlic, scallions, and a special soybean-infused chili oil. It's typically made for Chinese stir-fry and packs plenty of heat into each bite.