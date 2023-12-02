The Best Cocktail To Pair With Piccata

Picture yourself in a cozy Italian restaurant, the aroma of herbs wafting through the air and the clinking of wine glasses creating a symphony of conviviality. As you peruse the menu, your eyes lock onto the classic favorite: Piccata, an iconic dish in which tender chicken cutlets are bathed in a luscious, lemony sauce and adorned with capers and parsley. But first, what should you order to drink? If you opt for the piccata, Chef Joe Isidori of Arthur & Sons, an esteemed Italian restaurant in New York City, recommends the perfect companion — a limoncello spritz. Of course, he's a pro, so he has a reason for suggesting this particular culinary couplet.

The reasoning is quite simple, really. According to Chef Isidori, "the bright and tangy notes of [the limoncello spritz] complement the savory and citrusy flavors of piccata." The limoncello spritz is a concoction of limoncello, prosecco, and a splash of club soda. The prosecco's innate effervescence gently cuts through the richness of the piccata, while the burst from the liqueur accentuates the sauce's lemony undertones. It's a delicate dance of flavors on the tongue, a pleasant balance of sweet, tart, and fizzy.