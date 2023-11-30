Making Sheet Pan Eggs Is The Ideal Way To Cook Breakfast For A Crowd
Enjoying breakfast with friends and family is a great way to start the day. However, if you have to spend the entire meal standing over the stove, cooking egg after egg, that majorly detracts from sharing in the experience. Luckily, there's an easy solution that produces perfectly cooked eggs every time.
Those following Mashed's delicious sheet pan-fried egg recipe only need a few common ingredients: eggs, cooking spray, salt, pepper, and any other spices you'd like to use. The recipe is as simple as greasing the sheet pan with cooking spray, gently pouring the cracked eggs onto it (don't break the yolks!), and sprinkling with seasonings. In a 475-degree Fahrenheit oven, it takes just five minutes to cook up to a dozen eggs or more.
The advantages of this technique when cooking for crowds should be apparent. For one, the batch size is perfectly suited to allow everyone to eat at the same time rather than letting the first eggs get cold while the latter ones are still cooking. In addition, it's consistent. Each egg is cooked to the same doneness, a major benefit compared to the varied results that can emerge from hectic pan cooking for large groups. Finally, it's almost entirely hands-off, allowing busy cooks to focus on breakfast sides or relax with their fellow diners.
Avoiding pitfalls and enhancing your eggs
The aforementioned benefits are among the many reasons this method lands on the list of best fried egg hacks. Others on the list that you can apply when making this recipe for a crowd include always using room temperature eggs and sprinkling crunchy elements like sesame or poppy seeds over top of the eggs for extra texture.
To be sure, there are some potential issues with this recipe that cooks should be aware of. You'll only want to cook this on an impeccably clean (and preferably nonstick) baking sheet. Any crusty remnants of past recipes or baked-on stains will degrade your results significantly. In addition, it can be difficult to ensure the yolks are evenly distributed, meaning some diners may end up with multiple in a single slice while others have just whites. However, this can also work to your advantage if you have guests who prefer egg whites over whole eggs.
Ultimately, sheet-frying eggs can make your morning meal easy and relatively stress-free no matter how many people are chowing down.