Making Sheet Pan Eggs Is The Ideal Way To Cook Breakfast For A Crowd

Enjoying breakfast with friends and family is a great way to start the day. However, if you have to spend the entire meal standing over the stove, cooking egg after egg, that majorly detracts from sharing in the experience. Luckily, there's an easy solution that produces perfectly cooked eggs every time.

Those following Mashed's delicious sheet pan-fried egg recipe only need a few common ingredients: eggs, cooking spray, salt, pepper, and any other spices you'd like to use. The recipe is as simple as greasing the sheet pan with cooking spray, gently pouring the cracked eggs onto it (don't break the yolks!), and sprinkling with seasonings. In a 475-degree Fahrenheit oven, it takes just five minutes to cook up to a dozen eggs or more.

The advantages of this technique when cooking for crowds should be apparent. For one, the batch size is perfectly suited to allow everyone to eat at the same time rather than letting the first eggs get cold while the latter ones are still cooking. In addition, it's consistent. Each egg is cooked to the same doneness, a major benefit compared to the varied results that can emerge from hectic pan cooking for large groups. Finally, it's almost entirely hands-off, allowing busy cooks to focus on breakfast sides or relax with their fellow diners.