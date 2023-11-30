Vasilopita: The Cake That's Considered Good Luck On New Year's

Various cultures have traditions involving some type of prize hidden inside a cake -– in Ireland, charms baked into barmbrack help foretell the eater's future on Halloween, while king cakes, which are eaten at Epiphany or Mardi Gras, may contain tiny figurines of babies or kings. In Greece, the cake with a surprise inside is called vasilopita and it features prominently in New Year's celebrations. Vasilopita, which can either be a true cake or a sweet bread, is sliced just after the clock strikes twelve and the calendar rolls over into a new year.

According to custom, the head of the table first makes the sign of the cross over the cake and then cuts each slice while calling out the name of the intended recipient. The first piece is for Jesus, the second for the Virgin Mary, and the third for the house. By the fourth slice, the cake is finally distributed to the people in attendance, with the first one going to the household head and subsequent ones generally distributed on the basis of age. In some families, even the members who aren't present get a piece, as do pets, although we can't say for sure what happens to any cake that goes uneaten. As to where the prize comes in, this is typically a coin, either a foil-wrapped one or one sold specially for this purpose. Receiving the coin is thought to bring good luck and may come with an additional, more tangible, gift as well.