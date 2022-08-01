Why Some Aldi Shoppers Can't Get Behind Its Dessert Hummus Options

Dessert hummus has been a hot topic of debate ever since the concept of a sweet chickpea dip soared in popularity after a successful "Shark Tank" pitch by Delighted By in 2017 (via Eater). While those with adventurous palates were all for a sugary spin on the protein-rich bean dip, others thought it nothing more than a nasty trend that needed to go away. Thrillist even called for the banishment of sweet hummus, arguing that no matter how much sugar you add to hummus, the flavor of savory chickpeas is too hard to mask.

But hey, a little bit of controversy has never stopped Aldi. Versions of dessert hummus have been making the rounds at the grocery store since as early as 2020. In fact, they've been quite the popular cult-like snack, so much so that the supermarket has given it several seasonal spins over the years. Aldi's holiday hummus flavors (like chocolate mint and sugar cookie) had rave reviews, a brownie batter rendition was ranked the best among its sweet cousins by EatingWell, and the carrot cake flavor seemed poised to be Aldi's best idea yet, sending the store well on its way to conquering the world of dessert hummus. Now, however, Aldi's newest offerings have shoppers questioning just how far the store is willing to go for sugary hummus.