Wendy's Pretzel Baconator Review: The Fancy Bun Doesn't Add Much

If you've had the standard Baconator before, the build of the pretzel version will look very familiar. You've got two never-frozen, 100% beef patties that total up to half a pound of beef (before they're cooked — they shrink a bit on the griddle). The patties are seasoned simply with salt, and each one is topped with a slice of melted American cheese. Of course, the bacon is the star of the show. Wendy's advertises this sandwich as having six strips of applewood smoked bacon, but it's actually more like three strips of bacon that have each been cut in half. Other than that, the only other components of the Pretzel Baconator are generous schmears of mayonnaise and ketchup and the pretzel bun. There are no vegetables, pickles, or other condiments to break up the meaty assault.

The pretzel bun is the only aspect of this sandwich that sets it apart from the regular Baconator. Its dark, burnished exterior is achieved by treating the outside of the bun with sodium hydroxide, A.K.A. lye, which is often used as a drain cleaner because of its intensely corrosive properties. While that might sound like a scary ingredient to include in a fast food menu item, it's the traditional way pretzels get their brown sheen, and it's perfectly safe in food when used correctly. To make the bun even cuter, it's scored with an "x" on top that makes it look like a hot cross bun.