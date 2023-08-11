Wendy's Baconator: Trust Us, It Looks Nothing Like The Ads

Is any category of advertising as deceptive as the promotional images of fast food menu items? The commercials and online ads never fail to make the food look fresh and delicious, but often what you receive from the drive-thru window is decidedly more homely, even if it tastes good. Fast food always looks better in commercials because food stylists have a bag of sneaky tricks to make food more photogenic, including painting grill marks on burgers and shining them up with shoe polish.

In the name of science and consumer advocacy, we are buying a Wendy's Baconator to see whether it looks anything like it does in promotional materials. We can't say the real-life Baconator is as pretty as Wendy's perfectly food-styled photo, although it isn't an ugly burger. We'll break down all the ways the actual burger measures up (or doesn't) compared to its picture on the menu board, and as a bonus, we'll let you know how it tastes too.