The Prime Rib Cooking Tip That Gets It Perfect Every Time, According To David Rose - Exclusive

If you are cooking the prime rib to medium doneness, then the meat thermometer should ultimately read approximately 140 degrees Fahrenheit, but don't leave it in the oven until it reaches that desired temperature. David Rose detailed to Mashed, "You don't want to take it out at 140 or 145, because it's going to carryover cook, and that means it's going to increase about five to 10 degrees so by the time it rests and carryover cooks, so it'll be more towards the medium well side of things."

The chef recommends keeping your eye on a standard digital thermometer — because we've all been there when the meat accidentally overcooks — and taking the roast out of the oven when the temp is about 10 degrees below the one where you want to end. You can also cook a prime rib roast to rare, medium rare, or well-done, which have different adjacent temperatures, but Rose claims that in terms of a delicious prime rib, "medium is the most" he would roast it. Serve it with some mashed potatoes and green beans, and you'll have a mouthwatering holiday meal on your hands.



