Krispy Kreme Elf Doughnuts Review: A Sugary Holiday Delight

"Elf" hit the big screen 20 years ago, and it's had an impressive amount of staying power for a movie that's more than just a little goofy. Tucked in between "Old School" and "Anchorman" (neither of which are kids' movies by a long shot), Will Ferrell dropped a sugar-fueled, warm-and-fuzzy Christmas movie that's still considered one of the best holiday movies of all time. To celebrate the movie's milestone anniversary, Elf-themed treats and merchandise are popping up everywhere, including at Krispy Kreme, where the doughnut brand is frosting colorful limited edition doughnuts with enough sugar to even make Buddy the Elf giddy.

Fresh off the heels of a popular spooky season Scooby-Doo doughnut collaboration, Krispy Kreme has created three new Elf-themed doughnuts, in addition to a few holiday favorites that are returning to the menu. The new doughnuts include a Buddy Snow Globe Doughnut, a Christmas Lights Doughnut, and a Buddy Makes Breakfast Doughnut. Complete with candy, colorful sprinkles, and Buddy the Elf chocolate décor, a dozen doughnuts also come in a special movie-themed box. Like Buddy, we made our way to New York City to find the special doughnuts, fittingly at a store just a few blocks from the Empire State Building. From the availability and price to the flavors and nutrition information, this is everything you need to know about the new Elf-themed doughnuts from Krispy Kreme.