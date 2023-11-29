What's Better Than Subway's $5 Footlongs? Free Footlong Cookies

Footlong Subway cookies are coming! Yes, you read that correctly, and no, this isn't an early April Fool's Day prank. Along with its famous customizable sandwiches, fast food giant Subway will soon feature footlong cookies on menus across America — permanently. The chain whipped up ruler-length cookies (which sold out in a mere two hours) in December 2022, but this time around, they're here to stay. Starting in 2024, Subway restaurants nationwide will serve the oversized treat, according to a press release shared with Mashed.

But before the new year commences, hungry patrons at a select few stores will be the first in line to behold the baked goods. To celebrate National Cookie Day on Monday, December 4, 2023, Subway customers in Chicago, Dallas, Miami, and New York City will have the chance to redeem a free footlong cookie with the purchase of any footlong sub between 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. local time or until they run out. Uniquely, just four Subway locations are participating in this promotion: 604 S. Wabash Ave. in Chicago; 1222 Commerce Street in Dallas; 2795 Collins Ave. in Miami Beach; and 545 8th Ave. in NYC.