What's Better Than Subway's $5 Footlongs? Free Footlong Cookies
Footlong Subway cookies are coming! Yes, you read that correctly, and no, this isn't an early April Fool's Day prank. Along with its famous customizable sandwiches, fast food giant Subway will soon feature footlong cookies on menus across America — permanently. The chain whipped up ruler-length cookies (which sold out in a mere two hours) in December 2022, but this time around, they're here to stay. Starting in 2024, Subway restaurants nationwide will serve the oversized treat, according to a press release shared with Mashed.
But before the new year commences, hungry patrons at a select few stores will be the first in line to behold the baked goods. To celebrate National Cookie Day on Monday, December 4, 2023, Subway customers in Chicago, Dallas, Miami, and New York City will have the chance to redeem a free footlong cookie with the purchase of any footlong sub between 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. local time or until they run out. Uniquely, just four Subway locations are participating in this promotion: 604 S. Wabash Ave. in Chicago; 1222 Commerce Street in Dallas; 2795 Collins Ave. in Miami Beach; and 545 8th Ave. in NYC.
Cookieway is making its sweet return
Over the past several months, the brand's culinary team has been hard at work perfecting the recipe for its newest item before customers can savor it. "At Cookieway this year, our guests will get a sneak peek of an even better footlong cookie: thick, gooey, packed with chocolate chips and served warm — right out of the oven," Paul Fabre, Senior Vice President of Culinary and Innovation at Subway, said in the press release. Subway cookies are typically baked on-site, but they're not necessarily always going to be fresh and warm — and of course, they're not usually a foot long either.
As an added philanthropic bonus, proceeds of all Subway cookies sold between November 1 and December 31, 2023 will support the Subway Cares Foundation, an institution that provides nourishing meals to food-insecure families and offers youth mentorship programs as well as tuition assistance to Sandwich Artists. Plus, for a period of time, Subway MVP Rewards members can enjoy a free cookie (well, a normal-sized one) when they buy a sub — even if it's just a six-inch. Now, whether folks decide to consume every morsel of the dessert in a single sitting or share the spread with a friend or two is completely their choice.