Popeyes Menu Items The Staff Won't Even Eat

Popeyes, the Louisiana-based chicken chain that first opened in New Orleans in 1972, is often described by consumers as being one of the best fast-food restaurants in the world. Praised for its delicious fried chicken wings, tenders, sandwiches, and an impressive array of comfort-food style sides to match, customers seem to love it. The franchise's overwhelming popularity can likely be attributed to a freshness you can taste. Instead of resorting to having frozen tenderloins shipped in, as is the case with many poultry-based restaurants, the chicken Popeyes uses to create its blackened or breaded masterpieces arrives in its kitchens fresh. So fresh, in fact, that one employee even reported there is a step in the preparation process that involves plucking off missed fatty spots or feathers from the raw meaty bits.

But this commendable from-scratch method does not apply to every single item on the Popeyes menu — and even for some of those items for which it does, according to workers, freshness does not automatically equate to perfection. While there are plenty of tasty dishes available at the food franchise that could be considered culinary slam dunks, the employees who prepare our orders divulge that some menu selections are still decidedly lacking. From an underwhelming taste to off-putting smells and questionable sanitary practices during preparation, here are some Popeyes menu items the staff won't even eat.