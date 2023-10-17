Popeyes' New Spicy Truffle Chicken Sandwich Wants To Make Fast Food Fancy

For those who've been curious about TRUFF hot sauce, one of Oprah's favorite things in 2022, Popeyes has you covered. The fast food chain shared in a press release that it will be collaborating with the unique and popular hot sauce company to create the newest addition to its chicken sandwich offerings: the Spicy TRUFF Chicken Sandwich.

"It initially might not make sense to a food connoisseur to crave truffle on a fast-food chicken sandwich, but Popeyes food defies all logic with its homemade traditions and vibrant flavors," President Sami Siddiqui said. Since TRUFF's hot sauces cost between $17 and $35 apiece, the first thought many Popeyes fans may have is, "How expensive is this sandwich going to be?" Not to worry — the sandwich may seem fancy, but prices start at $5.99 — not too much pricier than a regular Spicy Chicken Sandwich.

Beginning October 17, customers can order the Spicy TRUFF Chicken Sandwich, which will feature everyone's favorite Popeyes Chicken Sandwich along with TRUFF's Spicy Mayo: a rich, bold mix of black winter truffle, mayo, and red jalapeño. You'll also have the option to "Build Your Own" TRUFF meal by adding Spicy Mayo to everything from Mac and Cheese to Chicken Tenders. For anyone who just wants to try the Spicy Mayo, you can purchase a side for $1.