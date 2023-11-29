The Best Food Gifts On Amazon For 2023
It is that time of year again! Mariah Carey is back, lights of all kinds are up, and the season with a shocking amount of holidays is here. Each holiday celebrated within this time is unique, with its own traditions and history. But there is one thing that seems to bind most of them together: presents.
This time of year isn't called the "season of giving" for nothing. We all rush about trying to find the perfect gifts for our friends and loved ones, a chore that is frankly exhausting. You don't want to get people things that will just collect dust in a corner and be a waste of your efforts. However, everyone needs to eat. We have created this guide to help you get the best food gifts possible for everyone, all conveniently delivered to your or their door. This way, you can check one more thing off your holiday to-do list. You may even find something you want to give yourself.
Best kitchen gadget under $20
Popcorn is a must-have for any movie night. The easiest way to make popcorn is to get the prefab bags that you can just toss in a microwave. But with those come health concerns and no control over the quantity or flavor of popcorn. Enter the Ecolution patented Micro-Pop microwave popcorn popper. This microwaveable container may look like a tea kettle, but it is actually an all-in-one popcorn maker.
The lid acts as a measuring cup for popcorn kernels and holds the butter. As the bowl is microwaved, the butter drips onto the popping corn, coating it. The whole thing is BPA-free and dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup. It is also less cumbersome than getting someone an air popper. Plus, it comes in pretty colors. This is the perfect kitchen gadget for the popcorn lover in your life.
Purchase the Ecolution patented Micro-Pop Microwave popcorn popper on Amazon for $15.99.
Best kitchen tool under $10
If you want a kitchen tool for under $10, look no further than this affordable bench and bowl scraper. Many times, the problem with kitchen tools is that they clutter up drawers and just have a singular use. These are items Alton Brown refers to degradingly as "unitaskers." The bench scraper, though, is the opposite.
This simple tool is great for cleaning, cutting dough, moving food, and so much more. Plus, they are flat and easy to store. They make the perfect gift for any home chef. But don't take our word for it. Celebrity chef Michael Symon swears by them. In an exclusive interview, he told Tasting Table that he loves the cheap plastic versions and gives them out as gifts because he loves them so much. If it is good enough for Symon's gift list, it is good enough for ours.
Purchase the Ateco single bowl scraper on Amazon for $3.50.
Best stocking stuffer
When you need a gift that is as adorable as it is useful, grab a pack of these Brown Sugar Bear Sugar discs. The discs are made out of terracotta and can be used to help preserve a variety of kitchen items.
Terracotta is naturally porous clay that will absorb excess moisture from spices and salt to prevent clumping or from chips and pretzels to keep them fresh. Each disc can also be soaked in water to help keep brown sugar soft and moist in between uses. Each disc comes with a festive bear embossed on it. Since you get four per pack, they can easily make a cheap and fun stocking stuffer for friends and family.
Purchase the Brown Sugar Bear Sugar Discs 4 pack on Amazon for $9.98.
For the young chef in your life
Kids are naturally curious and want to be involved in everything, but many people are naturally hesitant to hand their children a chef's knife and send them on their way. That is why this Tovla Jr. Real Cooking and Baking Gift Set makes the perfect gift for the young aspiring chef in your life.
This set has everything from kid-friendly knives for practicing cutting to measuring utensils to cards showing different recipes and techniques, all of which are presented in a child-friendly format and a convenient carrying case for cleanup. Children will get hands-on experience without frustrating the adults in their lives.
Purchase the Tovla Jr. Real Cooking and Baking Gift Set from Amazon for $69.95.
The best gift for the chocolate fan
For the chocoholics in your life, give them the gift of towering chocolate. This Ghirardelli chocolate tower brings together a non-denominational festive design and a boatload of chocolate.
This tower includes milk chocolate, dark chocolate, chocolate with caramel, chocolate chip cookies, hot chocolate, and more. It will give a seemingly never-ending supply of chocolates for your friends and loved ones to try, all made by the tried and true company Ghirardelli. Not only is this tower of treats delicious, but it is also perfectly packed, meaning you have nothing to do but hit "order now" and have this holiday gift shipped straight to your or their door.
Purchase the Ghirardelli Chocolate Gift Tower by Wine Country Gift Baskets from Amazon for $37.33.
Best for small kitchens
When space is tight in the kitchen, you simply cannot fill it up with unnecessary kitchen gadgets. Anything that comes in must have a purpose. Measuring cups are bulky and awkwardly sized, making fitting them into a drawer difficult, and leading to things getting stuck. The brilliance of this set is that the cups and spoons fold almost completely flat for easy storage. Each is made of food-grade BPA-free silicone, which is flexible, soft, and brightly colored. Every cup is a different color, making it easy to find the correct size, and the flattened cups still nest together easily.
This set also comes with a collapsible funnel as a bonus. Additionally, everything in the set is dishwasher-safe. If you know someone struggling with space in their tiny kitchen, this is the perfect gift for them.
Purchase the Measuring Cup and Spoon Collapsible Set from Amazon for $9.99.
Best for the coffee fan
Knowing what to get the coffee lover in your life can be challenging. People who are serious about their coffee often have specific beans and roasts they enjoy, and makers they find to make the best coffee, so trying to get them just any old bag of coffee is setting yourself up for disaster.
But coffee fans have to grind their coffee before they drink it, and that is where this coffee grinder comes in. This isn't just any old coffee grinder. This one comes with 10 ground settings, allowing the person to choose how fine a ground they want to achieve their perfect cup of coffee. Additionally, this coffee grinder has a removable base, which makes cleaning much more accessible than in a standard one-piece coffee grinder. The coffee lover in your life will love to open this gift up and get right to coffee making.
Purchase the TWOMEOW Adjustable Electric Coffee Grinder with 10 Grind Settings for $35.99.
Best for the tea fan
We can't leave the tea lovers out of the equation. Like coffee drinkers, tea drinkers are likely to have tea blends they prefer over others, but true tea fanatics are likely to enjoy loose-leaf tea. Some tea fans, such as Martha Stewart, only drink loose-leaf tea.
The problem with loose-leaf tea is that often, the tea balls or strainers can be frustrating to operate and clean, but not so with the Mora Ceramic Tea Cup. This easy-to-use cup comes with a copper-colored tea strainer that fits neatly into the mug. The rustic clay design offers a warm and inviting look. While there are similar designs on the market from other companies, many of the mugs come without handles, which can be frustrating, especially when drinking a hot beverage. The Mora Ceramic Teacup makes making and drinking a cup of tea simple and enjoyable.
Purchase the Mora Ceramics Tea Cup with Loose Leaf Infuser, Spoon, and Lid for $19.99.
Best for warm drinks and busy days
Iced coffee is great, but when you want a warm cup of coffee, you want it to be, well, warm. The problem is many of us lead busy lives and often have to come back to a cup of whatever we are drinking multiple times. If you know someone who is sick of walking their drink over to the microwave to bring it back up to temperature, consider the Misby Coffee Warmer.
Unlike some companies who sell self-warming coffee mugs for excessive prices, Misby brings a small heating pad to the table to warm up any mug. It offers a flat surface to accommodate most sizes and materials. Working it takes little effort — simply put the mug on the surface after plugging it in to turn it on and remove the cup to turn it off. This drink warmer is just what your loved ones need in their lives.
Purchase the Misby Coffee Warmer from Amazon for $39.99.
Best splurge kitchen gadget
If you are looking to splurge on a kitchen gadget for someone in your life who cooks a lot, we recommend the Loomi Smart Composter. This isn't just any composter, but an all-in-one kitchen compostor. No turning or backyard pile is required. Scraps simply go into the Loomi, which grinds them up with microbes and reduces them down to compost.
These are great for people in apartments with house plants but don't have a way to make compost for them. This kitchen gadget may be pricey, but it reduces waste in the kitchen and can turn smelly scraps into nourishing compost.
Purchase the Loomi Smart Composter from Amazon for $299.99.
Best kitchen garden
Since we are on the subject of homegrown plants and indoor gardening, if you know someone who likes to use the freshest ingredients possible, consider this 9 Herb Window Kitchen Garden Set.
This set comes with everything a person needs to set up their own kitchen garden and grow fresh herbs for any recipe. It comes with soil discs, plant labels, seeds, growing guides, and cute burlap holders for the plants. Paired with the Loomi smart composer, a person could grow fresh herbs all winter long to create the best-tasting dishes possible. This gift is especially good for those who live in chilly areas but who love to garden.
Purchase the 9 Herb Window Kitchen Garden Set from Amazon for $39.99.
Best for rolling along
Recipes often come with instructions to roll the dough out to specific thicknesses. The problem is it can be hard to estimate what half an inch or a quarter of an inch looks like as it relates to dough. That is where the Geesta Adjustable Wood Rolling Pin comes in.
This convenient rolling pin offers a series of gauges that fit on either side, allowing the roller to prepare dough to the exact right thickness, taking guessing out of the equation. Get one of these for the baker in your life, and you may even be rewarded with freshly baked cookies or pie.
Purchase the Geesta Adjustable Wood Rolling Pin from Amazon for $35.99.
Best cheese fan
Everyone knows a cheese lover. If you are trying to buy a gift for the cheese fanatic in your life, look no further than the California Delicious Gourmet Cheese Board. This board comes with a selection of cheese, meat, nuts, mustard, and crackers. It is everything a person needs for a night of snacking.
But this isn't just a one-and-done gift. This gift comes with a cheese board and cheese knife, providing a decorative way for the cheese fan in your life to enjoy your gift long after the cheese has been consumed. What's better than a gift that keeps on giving?
Purchase the California Delicious Gourmet Cheeseboard Gift, 8-piece set on Amazon for $37.86.
Best cocktail set
The craft cocktail maker in your life is going to love this Aberdeen Oak Mixology Bartender Kit, which has everything you need to make sensational cocktails, all while being aesthetically pleasing. The set features dazzling stainless steel pieces and a wooden bench to keep everything together.
In this set, your bartending friend will find a shaker, strainers, a spoon, pourers, a double-sided jigger, tongs, a corkscrew, and a muddler. The shaker is Boston style, which consists of two cups that fit together to form a tight seal, and is the style preferred by many professionals. Giving this gift will give life to any party.
Purchase the Aberdeen Oak Mixology Bartender Kit from Amazon for $49.97.
Best for the whiskey lover
For the whiskey lover in your life who wants to upgrade their next glass, we recommend the Cocktail Smoker Kit. This kit comes with a smoker, a lighter, two filets, and different types of wood chips. This kit can be used for any hard alcohol, but is particularly good for infusing whiskey with different smoky flavors.
As you can see from many of the comments, this gift is popular for whiskey lovers, and we can see why. It is affordable, easy to use, and the quality is incredible. It is also something many people would not think of getting for themselves, which just makes it an even better present.
Purchase the Cocktail Smoker Kit on Amazon for $29.99.
Best for the hot sauce fan
Hot sauce is so much more than just a condiment that makes food spicy. Hot sauce can add depth and variety of flavor to any food, all while, yes, giving food a spicy kick. If you have a loved one who won't go anywhere without their trusty bottle of hot sauce, this is the gift you need to buy them.
Thoughtfully, the Gourmet Master Hot Sauce Collection Sampler Set gives the gift a flavor and variety. With 30 different kinds of hot sauce, from fruity to herby to whiskey, there will always be something new for the gift receiver to try, all in convenient travel-size bottles. Not only will you bring joy to them, but you may even introduce them to their new favorite hot sauce.
Purchase the Thoughtfully Gourmet Master Hot Sauce Collection Sampler Set from Amazon for $54.99.
Best for wine drinkers
Popping open a bottle of wine for dinner or in the evening can be a wonderful addition to the day. If you are by yourself, though, there is a good chance you don't want to drink the whole bottle of wine. The problem is, once that cork is out, the clock starts ticking in terms of wine quality.
When wine comes in contact with air, it goes through a process of oxidation, which changes the flavor of the wine. While this is desirable to some extent, over-oxidation can degrade the wine rapidly. That is why this vacuum pump wine saver is the perfect gift for any wine-loving friend. This doesn't just shove a cork back in the bottle, but instead adds a whole new layer of protection by creating a tight seal and removing as much air as possible. And yes, this also works to keep champagne bubbly.
Purchase the Vacu Vin Wine Saver Pump Black with Vacuum Wine Stopper on Amazon for $29.99.
Best oven to table serving dish
A nice set of cookware will last a generation, and this is a nice set. Staub is a French company with a reputation for quality and beautiful design. This set of ceramic baking dishes from the company perfectly blends those two traits. They come in a selection of colors and two sizes, and because of their look, they are perfect for going straight from the oven to the holiday table.
These dishes are heat and cold-resistant and microwave-safe. You can use them almost anywhere. Not only will these last a long time and look great, but they are easy to maintain. The dishes are dishwasher safe, and the porcelain is scratch-resistant. These are the perfect gifts for the home cook looking for quality pieces.
Purchase the Staub Ceramic Rectangular Baking Dish Set on Amazon for $49.95.
A cut above the rest
A quality knife is a beautiful thing. However, per old superstition, it is bad luck to gift someone a knife as it can "cut" the relationship. There is something possibly even better you can give as a present. Knives are only as good as they were maintained, so provide a quality knife sharpener instead of gifting a knife.
Now, many people have opinions on what the best way to sharpen a knife is, but most methods take skill and practice to get it just right. This Wüstof easy edge electric sharpener does the work for you and leaves your blades razor sharp. Keep the relationship on point by giving this low-maintenance tool to help keep their knives ready to cut.
Purchase the Wüsthof Easy Edge Electric Sharpener from Amazon for $200.00.
Best for the baker in your life
Every home baker deserves a quality set of baking sheets. If you have someone in your life who can make unique creations, it is time to give them a collection of these Nordic Ware aluminum baking sheets.
It is easy to want to cover over the top, but often when it comes to cooking supplies, simpler is better. That is the case with these baking sheets. They come in three sizes and are made from solid, uncoated aluminum. That means no PFAs and no scratched coatings. Just simple, effective pans that heat evenly and cleanly. These pans have the bonus of being made in the United States with thoughtful construction, which includes a steel rim that helps prevent warping. These baking sheets really are some of the best around.
Purchase the Nordic Ware 3 Piece Baker's Delight Set on Amazon for $51.80.
For the cookbook fan
Cooking from a recipe is great, and much of the time necessary, but it is frustrating trying to get a cookbook to lay flat on a counter and stay open to the page you want. That is where this cute and thematically appropriate cookbook stand comes in. The design is based on a cutting board but offers an upright design with bars that hold the pages open for you. This also works with iPads, so no matter what media your gift recipient uses, this cookbook stand will help.
This stand even comes with a little twine loop, which allows it to be hung out of the way when used. This is a simple and not overly expensive gift that will make your recipient think of you every time you use it.
Purchase the Soligt Cookbook Stand on Amazon for $27.99.
For those who like to play with their food
There is no age restriction on playing with your food. If you know someone who enjoys waffles and building, get them this waffle maker that allows them to construct brick-shaped waffles. This is a great gift for families with young children, but also those who are young at heart.
As Leslie Knope reminds us, the most important things in life are waffles and friends, and this gift blends both those things together beautifully. Not only is it a fun gift, but reviewers have said it is easy to use, and there is no problem with waffles sticking. It really checks all the boxes.
Purchase the Building Brick Electric Waffle Maker from Amazon for $42.99.
For the friend who wishes it were still Halloween
In every group, there is that one friend who would rather it still be Halloween. While you can't turn the calendar back for them, you can gift them with this amazing vampire-themed garlic crusher, "Gracula." Gracula combines an adorable, spooky season design with functional kitchen usage.
While obviously garlic is the most thematically appropriate thing to crush, it is not the only thing this little vampire helper can do. It can be used to crush ginger, peppers, and small amounts of nuts, too. Gracula will help your friend get into the holiday spirit without giving up the holiday they love.
Purchase the OTOTO Gracula Garlic Crusher from Amazon for $29.95.
For the soft butter fan in your life
It is an argument as old as time. Does butter belong in the fridge or on the counter? Obviously, the refrigerator is known for preserving food better and longer, but few things are more frustrating than ripping your bread due to hard, solid butter. If you have a friend who is firmly in the soft butter category, give them the gift of unspoiled butter with this butter bell.
Butter bells are exactly what they sound like: a bell-shaped container that holds butter. However, the bottom cup where the bell is placed holds a shallow layer of water. This prevents oxygen from coming in contact with the butter, which makes it spoil faster. This also allows it to last longer on the counter, where it will be soft and spreadable.
Purchase The Original Butter Bell on Amazon for $29.95.
Best for fans of history
History and food go hand in hand. Eating is a thing we've been doing for as long as humans have existed. Of course, cooking techniques and food trends have changed greatly at that time. Whether it be for dietary fad or lack of resources, humans have come up with a shocking number of ways to make different dishes.
For the history fan on your list, get them a copy of TikTok star B. Dylan Hollis' book "Baking Yesteryear." Hollis brings fun and often surprising recipes to your kitchen to make and enjoy. They will literally taste history!
Purchase "Baking Yesteryear: The Best Recipes from the 1900s to the 1980s" on Amazon for $17.69.