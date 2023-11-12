Why Martha Stewart Doesn't Use Bagged Tea – Exclusive

If there is one thing Martha Stewart knows, it is quality. Stewart has spent her career shaping people's perceptions of what it means to be not just a home cook but a truly exceptional one. That's why it was surprising when Stewart partnered with Pure Leaf to promote the brand's product. In an exclusive interview, we asked Stewart what she likes about the brand and why she actually prefers it to another convenience option: bagged tea.

Stewart explains that to her, it is all about quality and that means loose leaf. "First of all, good tea, and not necessarily as leaf tea. Pure Leaf, it's not in a tea bag." Stewart points to concerns about what the bags themselves are made of. "Nowadays, everybody's so conscious of this and that, and what is the bag made out of?" She continues, "Where's the paper coming from? Not that you can't drink it, but it's a little bit scary to do stuff like that." Stewart is not the only has concerns. The authors of a 2023 paper published by the International Journal of Surgery expressed health concerns over the possibility that the heat of steeping releases microplastics found in many tea bags.