Chicken Long Rice: The Hawaiian Comfort Food That's Bursting With Flavor

When the cold days roll in, one comfort food that comes to mind when you need to start feeling better is a comforting bowl of classic chicken noodle soup. In Hawaii, this isn't quite the meal you'd reach for in the same circumstances. Instead, you'd seek out the state's chicken noodle soup equivalent; chicken long rice. This dish is less of a soup and more of a light, noodle-centric delight. It's such a state-wide culinary staple that chicken long rice is a big part of luaus, holiday celebrations, and party feasts.

If this is a Hawaiian food you've never tried before, the dish's signature vermicelli noodles may look a bit strange at first glance. The noodles also go by many names like glass noodles, bean threads, or cellophane noodles. They are thin and chewy. Their main components, water and starch, make them transparent when boiled. Along with shredded chicken and scallions, these noodles are perfect for soaking up the dish's zesty, ginger-infused broth.

China is the origin place of this flavorful dish which commonly spotlights cellophane noodles made from mung bean starch although rice noodles are also common. Those rice noodles give the dish its name. That name can be rather confusing because there are no rice grains in a cozy bowl of chicken long rice although some people do enjoy it over white rice at times.