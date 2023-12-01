Mont Blanc Dessert Is The French Sweet That Puts Chestnuts In The Spotlight

While the origin of the mont blanc is somewhat hazy, several theories exist according to Yummy Bazaar. Some believe an early iteration of the dessert may have been developed in the Kingdom of Savoy during the Middle Ages while others think it was born in Italy around the same time as the Renaissance. The story most people stick with, however, is that the mont blanc was developed in a Parisian pastry shop, called Dessat in the middle of the 19th century.

Only served on a plate prior, the mont blanc received its modern makeover in 1903 when the Parisian bakeshop Angelina added meringue to the mix. It was the move that made the pastry shop famous. Angelina's mont blanc was so good that it is said to have inspired Japanese baker Chimao Sakota to bring it to his home country. There it became one of Japan's favorite sweets.

Whether it emanated from Italy or France, both countries have a worthwhile spin on the dish. While the French mont blanc is simply flavored and served on a plate or atop a meringue, the Italian version, called Monte Bianco, is deeper in flavor thanks to the addition of cocoa, fennel seeds, rum, and milk. The rich puree is typically served in a cup or piled on a cookie. Meanwhile, in Japan, inventive additions like bean paste and sweet potato are added to the puree before it is loaded onto a sponge cake base.