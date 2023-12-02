Don't Make The Mistake Of Leaving Coffee In Your French Press After Brewing

If you're the type of coffee lover who likes to brew a big batch in your French press and enjoy it throughout the morning, you may be making a critical mistake. Many don't consider this in the moment, but leaving coffee in the press after brewing can result in less-than-ideal coffee.

This can be traced back to the extraction process that occurs when hot water comes in contact with ground coffee beans. The key to ideal coffee is to coax out enough of the beans' flavorful compounds without going too far and over-extracting less desirable substances. This is why most French press techniques require waiting a certain amount of time (usually four to five minutes) between adding the water and plunging.

Just because you've pressed down the plunger, however, doesn't mean the extraction has stopped. Any water left in the French press after you've poured your cup will continue working its magic on the grounds. This can create an overly bitter, dry-tasting brew that will only worsen as the unpleasant compounds grow in concentration within the remaining coffee.